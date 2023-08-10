Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Train and semi-truck collide in Viking, Alta.; truck driver charged

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted August 10, 2023 6:01 pm
A CN train collided with a semi truck in Viking, Alta., on Thursday, Aug. 10 , 2023. View image in full screen
A CN train collided with a semi-truck in Viking, Alta., on Thursday, Aug. 10 , 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A truck driver has been charged under the Traffic Safety Act after the vehicle was hit by a train on Highway 14 in Viking, Alta., Thursday.

An RCMP spokesperson told Global News the truck was crossing the tracks and was clipped by the train.

Witnesses told RCMP the crossing arms were down at the time.

Garry Swainson was selling Taber corn nearby when he heard the train whistle.

“I was on the east side of my truck talking to my wife and I heard the train blow its whistle and they never blow through here, they’re always quiet.

“So I looked a little harder and the semi shot around the front of the train, contact, and I watched it slide down the tracks until it stopped.

Story continues below advertisement

“He was moving. He travelled through. I don’t know if the arms were up or down.”

Initially, Swainson thought the collision might have had tragic results.

“But I realized the cab of the truck was ahead of the engine of the train and the train hit the trailer and then it just skidded everything down. The train was on the brakes real hard and it slowed down quite fast and stopped. Big relief when the ambulance came and left without hauling the guy away.”

Trending Now

Later Thursday, the train was stopped, blocking the highway.

The wreckage of the truck’s trailer was also visible.

Viking is located roughly 130 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.

Click to play video: 'Alberta train derailment impacting traffic west of Wainwright'
Alberta train derailment impacting traffic west of Wainwright
Alberta RCMPCN RailTrain CrashTraffic Safety ActAlberta highwayVikingtruck driver chargedtrain vs semialberta train crossing
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices