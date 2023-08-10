Regina RCMP Depot tour goes behind the scenes of training academy

For the 150th anniversary of the RCMP, a tour was given at the Regina Depot to show what goes on behind the scenes when it comes to the training academy.

Every year, hundreds of cadets train at the RCMP Depot, where they learn everything from firearms training to investigative techniques.

“It’s not just about learning to drive or learning how to handle a firearm, but it’s about that integration training of the scenario-based training,” said Chief Supt. Sylvie Bourassa-Muise, commanding officer. “So, simulation on firearm simulation and driving are two biggest areas…. You’re able to hone in on those and make training as much realistic as possible in a very small, constrained area so that you can move training.”

Attendees also had the advantage of learning about the history of the RCMP Depot.

“We also have some areas here that have great historical significance, such as the chapel, (which) is the oldest building in Regina,” said Cpl. Dean Miller of the drill and deportment unit. “This is not just about men training here. We have new Canadians that are here with us. We have different agencies that also train with us, different agencies that have trusted the RCMP.”

Miller said the drill hall, which was constructed in 1929, was originally a riding school.

“This building is probably one of the most iconic ones on base. It’s certainly one of the more older ones as well,” he said. “Every current member of the RCMP, even the retired ones, remember quite fondly, I think, their time inside the drill hall. There’s a lot of time spent learning, obviously foot drill and parading.”

The RCMP Depot modernized its drill program in the last generation to make it more relevant to what Canadians expect of their modern-day police officers. The number of trainees the depot works with varies each year and each troop. The trainers at the training academy look for opportunities to develop skills that some cadets may struggle with or send them back to train with another troop.

At times, the RCMP Depot puts through as many as 2,000 cadets in a year.

