Stormy weather hits parts of Alberta Thursday afternoon

Parts of Alberta were hit with very stormy weather on Thursday afternoon as Environment and Climate Change Canada issued watches and warnings in a number of areas in the province.

ECCC issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Rocky View County and parts of Wheatland County just before 4 p.m.

1:49 Video captures Calgary home being struck by lightning

The weather agency said its meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, nickel- to ping pong ball-sized hail and heavy rain.

Those in the area are advised to take cover immediately and go indoors if threatening weather approaches. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

ECCC warned the large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.

Earlier in the afternoon, severe thunderstorm warnings ended for parts of Mountain View County.