Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - QR Calgary

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Stormy weather hits parts of Alberta Thursday afternoon

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted August 10, 2023 5:42 pm
Thunderstorm clouds form near Calgary, Ab., on July 9, 2020. View image in full screen
FILE - Thunderstorm clouds form near Calgary, Ab., on July 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Larry MacDougal
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Parts of Alberta were hit with very stormy weather on Thursday afternoon as Environment and Climate Change Canada issued watches and warnings in a number of areas in the province.

ECCC issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Rocky View County and parts of Wheatland County just before 4 p.m.

Click to play video: 'Video captures Calgary home being struck by lightning'
Video captures Calgary home being struck by lightning

 

Story continues below advertisement

The weather agency said its meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, nickel- to ping pong ball-sized hail and heavy rain.

Those in the area are advised to take cover immediately and go indoors if threatening weather approaches. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

ECCC warned the large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.

Earlier in the afternoon, severe thunderstorm warnings ended for parts of Mountain View County.

Related News
Environment CanadaWindHailSevere ThunderstormSevere Thunderstorm WarningOldsDidsburyCarstairsStirlingville
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices