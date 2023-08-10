Menu

Crime

Mass murderer’s half-brother arrested after violent attack on James Smith Cree Nation

By Ashleigh Stewart Global News
Posted August 10, 2023 5:25 pm
Questions persist despite new details of Saskatchewan stabbings
Saskatchewan RCMP have released the most detailed timeline yet of the September 2022 stabbing rampage in Melfort and James Smith Cree Nation. Myles Sanderson killed 11 people and injured 17 others. Melissa Ridgen reports on the rapid, chaotic events of Sanderson's murderous mission, what's still unknown, and the lingering questions about the RCMP's response – Apr 27, 2023
The half-brother of mass murderer Myles Sanderson has been arrested near James Smith Cree Nation after seriously assaulting a female and “uttering threats” directed at the community.

It comes almost one year after Myles Sanderson’s rampage, which left 11 dead and 17 injured in the area, as well as the nearby community of Weldon.

In a statement, Melfort RCMP said they received a report of an assault and someone uttering threats on the Saskatchewan First Nation on August 8, shortly before 11 pm. A woman reported sustaining serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries in the attack. However, she did not require medical attention.

RCMP responded from Tisdale, Melfort and Prince Albert detachments to search for an adult male. About one hour later, Prince Albert RCMP located the male inside a vehicle one kilometre west of Muskoday, near Prince Albert. The male was arrested and transported to hospital in Melfort for medical treatment, unrelated to the arrest, RCMP said.

He was cleared for incarceration shortly afterward and held until his first court appearance the next morning.

The man was identified as 35-year-old Kelly Shane Burns of James Smith Cree Nation.

Burns is a half-brother of Myles and Damien Sanderson, sources close to the family confirmed to Global News.

Damien was initially implicated in the September 4 stabbings on James Smith Cree Nation along with Myles, but RCMP later confirmed Damien was killed by his brother and did not participate in any of the murders. Myles died after being taken into police custody.

James Smith Cree Nation Chief Wally Burns said he received a call from security that Burns was writing threats towards the community on Facebook. He said Burns currently lives in Prince Albert.

A woman then called James Smith security saying Burns intended to come to James Smith, so security guards were “waiting for him,” Chief Burns said. He does not know if Burns was sighted on James Smith Cree Nation.

Burns was charged with assault and a failure to comply with an appearance notice. He made his first court appearance on August 9, 2023, via phone court in Nipawin and was remanded until August 15.

 

