See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed first-round draft pick Easton Cowan to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The Maple Leafs selected the 18-year-old forward with the 28th overall pick at the 2023 NHL draft.

Cowan, from Mount Brydges, Ont., had 20 goals and 33 assists in 68 regular-season games with the Ontario Hockey League’s London Knights last season.

He added nine goals and 12 assists in 20 playoff games.

Cowan was named to the OHL’s 2022-23 second all-rookie team.