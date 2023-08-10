Pay raises for Manitoba liquor execs spark concerns over fairness

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba and Government and General Employees’ Union (MGEU) revealed substantial pay hikes for two key executives at Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) on Thursday, surpassing the increases granted to MGEU members working there over the same period.

“Once again, we observe a double standard where the wage freeze mandate from Premier (Heather) Stefanson doesn’t seem to affect those at the top,” MGEU president Kyle Ross said in a press release. “If the Premier, her Cabinet, and MBLL’s Senior Executives are receiving more than a two percent increase, our members deserve the same.”

According to information disclosed by MBLL under the Public Sector Compensation Disclosure Act, MBLL’s CEO Gerry Sul and EVP Robert Holmberg received 16 per cent pay raises from 2018 to 2022, while MGEU members got just 1.75 per cent due to the prior government’s wage mandate.

“The issue isn’t just about our members receiving smaller raises compared to Premier Stefanson and her ministers. It’s also about our members falling behind significantly in their last contract,” said Ross.

“This is why they’re advocating for fairness in the current negotiations. The fact that their bosses received a 16% increase while they were held to just 1.75% last time only strengthens our determination to secure equitable wage hikes this time around.”

Global News has reached out to the MBLL/government for comment.