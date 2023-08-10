Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Province, BC Wildfire Service providing update on wildfires, droughts, upcoming heat event

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 10, 2023 12:14 pm
The BC Wildfire Service has crews across the province working to battle wildfires from the air and the ground. View image in full screen
The BC Wildfire Service has crews across the province working to battle wildfires from the air and the ground. BC Wildfire Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

B.C. officials will be providing an update on the conditions around the province regarding wildfires, droughts and an incoming heat event.

Global News will livestream the press conference and will hold it in this article.

It is expected to begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Vancouver Cabinet Office at Canada Place.

Click to play video: 'Worry about heat and drought conditions in Kamloops'
Worry about heat and drought conditions in Kamloops

B.C.’s Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Bowinn Ma, B.C.’s Minister of Forests Bruce Ralston, Dr. Bonnie Henry and the BC Wildfire Service’s Cliff Chapmen are expected to speak.

Story continues below advertisement

As of 9 a.m. Thursday, B.C. has 399 wildfires, with 11 of them being wildfires of note.

Trending Now

The entire province is under drought conditions, with northeast and southeast B.C. under levels four and five.

Click to play video: 'Wet weather provides some relief in B.C. wildfire fight'
Wet weather provides some relief in B.C. wildfire fight

— More to come …

More on Science and Tech
BC weatherBC wildfiresBCBC governmentBC firesBC heatheat eventBc Officialsbc updateBC government updatebc heat eventBC droughtsBC live streamBC province
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices