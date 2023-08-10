Province, BC Wildfire Service providing update on wildfires, droughts, upcoming heat event

See more sharing options

B.C. officials will be providing an update on the conditions around the province regarding wildfires, droughts and an incoming heat event.

Global News will livestream the press conference and will hold it in this article.

It is expected to begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Vancouver Cabinet Office at Canada Place.

B.C.’s Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Bowinn Ma, B.C.’s Minister of Forests Bruce Ralston, Dr. Bonnie Henry and the BC Wildfire Service’s Cliff Chapmen are expected to speak.

As of 9 a.m. Thursday, B.C. has 399 wildfires, with 11 of them being wildfires of note.

The entire province is under drought conditions, with northeast and southeast B.C. under levels four and five.

— More to come …