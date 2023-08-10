Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Bancroft woman charged with attempted murder after assault in town: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 10, 2023 11:37 am
A close up of an OPP patch. View image in full screen
Bancroft OPP have arrested a resident on an attempted murder charge after an incident on Aug. 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Bancroft, Ont., woman has been charged with attempted murder following an incident early Thursday in the town.

According to Bancroft OPP, around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of an assault.

Police say a person was found with serious injuries.

The investigation led to the arrest of Heidi Breathour, 43, of Bancroft, who was charged with attempted murder.

She was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Belleville later Thursday.

No other details have been provided on the incident.

 

Related News
OPPAttempted MurderBancroftBancroft OPPBancroft crimeBancroft assaultbancroft police
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices