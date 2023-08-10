Bancroft woman charged with attempted murder after assault in town: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Bancroft, Ont., woman has been charged with attempted murder following an incident early Thursday in the town.

According to Bancroft OPP, around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of an assault.

Police say a person was found with serious injuries.

The investigation led to the arrest of Heidi Breathour, 43, of Bancroft, who was charged with attempted murder.

She was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Belleville later Thursday.

No other details have been provided on the incident.