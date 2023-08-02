Menu

Crime

2 face murder charges in death of North Frontenac man

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 2, 2023 8:49 am
OPP have arrested two people and charged them both with second-degree murder following the death of a 22-year-old Campbellford, Ont., man. View image in full screen
OPP have arrested two people and charged them both with second-degree murder following the death of a 22-year-old Campbellford, Ont., man. NSD
Two people are facing second-degree murder charges following the death of a 22-year-old in North Frontenac, OPP say.

Police have identified the victim as Tyler Webber of Campbellford, Ont.

On Saturday, OPP said a disturbance was reported near Bishop Lake in North Frontenac. Police said they found Webber, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tuesday evening, police released an update, saying two unnamed people were arrested for Webber’s murder.

OPP have yet to release more details, but said that the investigation is ongoing and that anyone with information can contact them.

OPPNorth FrontenacBishop LakeOPP murderbishop lake north frontenacmurder north frontenacnorth frontenac murder
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

