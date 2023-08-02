2 face murder charges in death of North Frontenac man

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are facing second-degree murder charges following the death of a 22-year-old in North Frontenac, OPP say.

Police have identified the victim as Tyler Webber of Campbellford, Ont.

On Saturday, OPP said a disturbance was reported near Bishop Lake in North Frontenac. Police said they found Webber, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tuesday evening, police released an update, saying two unnamed people were arrested for Webber’s murder.

OPP have yet to release more details, but said that the investigation is ongoing and that anyone with information can contact them.