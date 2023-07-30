Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 charged with 2nd-degree murder following alleged eastern Ontario homicide

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 30, 2023 3:46 pm
opp View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Lars Hagberg / The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two people are facing a murder charge after an alleged homicide near Bishop Lake in eastern Ontario.

Provincial Police say they responded to an unspecified disturbance call just before 6:30 p.m. on Saturday in North Frontenac Township.

They say paramedics arrived to find a 22-year-old dead at the scene, but offered no other details including the victim’s identity.

OPP say they arrested a 39-year-old and 41-year-old and charged both with second-degree murder.

Police have not said what, if any, relationship existed between the accused and the victim or between the two suspects.

Trending Now

Police say there is no threat to public safety and the accused will remain in custody pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.

Advertisement
More on Crime
CrimeOPPOntario Provincial PoliceOntario crimeEastern OntarioNorth Frontenac TownshipBishop Lake
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices