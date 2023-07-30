2 charged with 2nd-degree murder following alleged eastern Ontario homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are facing a murder charge after an alleged homicide near Bishop Lake in eastern Ontario.

Provincial Police say they responded to an unspecified disturbance call just before 6:30 p.m. on Saturday in North Frontenac Township.

They say paramedics arrived to find a 22-year-old dead at the scene, but offered no other details including the victim’s identity.

OPP say they arrested a 39-year-old and 41-year-old and charged both with second-degree murder.

Police have not said what, if any, relationship existed between the accused and the victim or between the two suspects.

Police say there is no threat to public safety and the accused will remain in custody pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.