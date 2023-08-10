More than 50 charges laid as police arrest Cambridge man after 39 break-ins

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a man who has eluded capture for several weeks was taken into custody on Wednesday.

In late July, police announced they were searching for 33-year-old Adam Taplin in connection with eight break-ins at auto shops in Cambridge between June 26 and July 17.

But last week, a second appeal was launched for the Cambridge man in which police connected him with 33 break-ins that occurred between June 26 and July 31.

In a release on Wednesday, police announced that Taplin had been arrested in connection with 39 break-ins at businesses in the area.

The 33-year-old man is facing more than 50 charges, including several break-and-enter related offences and assaulting a police officer.