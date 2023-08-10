Menu

Crime

More than 50 charges laid as police arrest Cambridge man after 39 break-ins

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 10, 2023 11:19 am
The 33-year-old man is facing more than 50 charges including break and enter and commit, break and enter with intent, attempt break and enter, possession of break and enter tools and assault police officer.
Waterloo Regional Police say a man who has eluded capture for several weeks was taken into custody on Wednesday.

In late July, police announced they were searching for 33-year-old Adam Taplin in connection with eight break-ins at auto shops in Cambridge between June 26 and July 17.

But last week, a second appeal was launched for the Cambridge man in which police connected him with 33 break-ins that occurred between June 26 and July 31.

In a release on Wednesday, police announced that Taplin had been arrested in connection with 39 break-ins at businesses in the area.

The 33-year-old man is facing more than 50 charges, including several break-and-enter related offences and assaulting a police officer.

