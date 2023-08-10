Premier’s office requests ethics review, OPP Greenbelt investigation continues

Send this page to someone via email

Investigators with the OPP’s anti-rackets division say there is “no change” in its months-long review of the Ford government’s Greenbelt dealings, despite fresh questions being raised by Ontario’s auditor general.

Bonnie Lysyk delivered a scathing review on Wednesday of how 7,400 acres of Greenbelt land was opened for development – an investigation that found certain developers were given “preferential treatment” and had direct influence over the process.

Lysyk’s report determined the process began shortly after the June 2022 election when Premier Doug Ford instructed Housing Minister Steve Clark to conduct “swaps, expansions, contractions and policy updates” related to the Greenbelt.

Those instructions were then carried out by Clark’s chief of staff, Ryan Amato, who received “packages” from prominent developers with specific parcels of land to remove from the Greenbelt.

Amato, the auditor found, recommended those parcels of land for site-specific reviews, watered down criteria to ensure those lands were eligible for removal and directly communicated with developers during the process.

Story continues below advertisement

Ford, who previously admitted to hosting developers in his family backyard for a private wedding fundraiser last year, denied having any conversations with developers or direct knowledge of which plots of land were being targeted.

Ford, however, acknowledged that he signed off on the Greenbelt changes when they were presented to cabinet.

Lysyk said she met with the OPP during her probe but declined to elaborate on the conversation.

“We had a meeting and we’ve had discussions,” Lysyk said. “Whatever happens in the future will be up to the OPP to decide whether there is merit in looking at the situation any further.”

An OPP spokesperson told Global News the police force “cannot elaborate on any discussions which may have taken place with the Auditor General” and said the review continues.

“At this time, there is no change in status in terms of the ongoing review of the matter by the OPP Anti-Rackets Branch,” the OPP said in an email.

Investigation by the integrity commissioner

Meanwhile, Ontario’s integrity commissioner has been asked to review whether Amato breached provincial conflict of interest rules.

One of the 15 recommendations from the auditor general was referring any conflict of interest matters to the integrity commissioner for review – a recommendation the government said it would accept.

Story continues below advertisement

Amato, who reports to the premier’s office, has been singled out as a central figure in the facilitation of the Greenbelt land removal and could become the subject of an ethics review.

The integrity commissioner told Global News it received a “request sent from the Premier’s Office” to provide a determination of whether the chief of staff to the minister of municipal affairs and housing violated the province’s ethics rules.

The commissioner’s office says the request is under review.