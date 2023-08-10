Menu

Crime

15 vehicles impounded over long weekend ‘enforcement blitz’ in South Okanagan

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 10, 2023 10:52 am
Click to play video: 'ICBC and police put media behind the wheel for speeding crackdown'
ICBC and police put media behind the wheel for speeding crackdown
ICBC and police doing something a bit different as they announce their latest crackdown on speeding. As Janet Brown reports, they put members of the media behind the wheel to show them how speed impacts the ability to react to unforeseen circumstances – May 5, 2023
More than a dozen drivers had their vehicles impounded by police over the August long weekend during an enforcement blitz in the South Okanagan.

According to the BC Highway Patrol, officers from Keremeos were parked on highways throughout the region to target aggressive drivers.

In total, 15 vehicles were impounded with the majority of them due to excessive speeding — namely, driving more than 40 km/h over the speed limit.

Those drivers are facing a $368 fine and a seven-day impound.

Click to play video: 'Confusion over B.C.’s distracted driving laws'
Confusion over B.C.’s distracted driving laws

“We want people to travel to our beautiful area of the province and we welcome our visitors,” Sgt. Ryan Mcleod said.

Mcleod said those who had their vehicles impounded, greatly changed their long weekend plans.

“Unfortunately, some have found themselves visiting a little longer than planned. It is difficult to find a rental vehicle and extend a hotel stay. Camping plans may have to be cancelled. This is not the way anyone wants to spend their weekend,” he said.

“Please slow down and enjoy the area safely and as planned.”

Twelve of the 15 vehicles impounded were intercepted by police on Highway 3 between Manning Park and Princeton.

One driver was stopped in Osoyoos for excessive speeding and was found to be impaired by alcohol. The driver received a 90-day suspension and a 30-day vehicle impoundment in addition to $696 in fines.

