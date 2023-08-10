Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

OPP seek small airplane, trailer reported stolen north of Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 10, 2023 9:53 am
Peterborough County OPP say a small dismantled airplane and trailer were reported stolen from Selwyn Township between Aug. 6 to Aug. 8.
Peterborough County OPP say a small dismantled airplane and trailer were reported stolen from Selwyn Township between Aug. 6 to Aug. 8. Peterborough County OPP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are investigating the theft of a plane and a trailer used to carry it north of Peterborough earlier this week.

According to Peterborough County OPP, officers on Wednesday received a call from the owner of the plane and trailer advising they had been stolen sometime between 6 p.m. on Aug. 6 and 6 p.m. on Aug. 8.

Police say the Toronto resident was visiting a family home in Selwyn Township and had left the trailer carrying a dismantled plane at a parking area located off Kawartha Park Road, near Highway 28, about 15 kilometres north of Lakefield.

OPP say the plane was chained to the trailer which in turn was locked and chained to a tree.

The owner on Wednesday discovered both were missing and that the tree used to chain the trailer had been knocked down.

Story continues below advertisement

The aircraft is described as a white 2000 Nordic 2 Ultralight with black wings. It’s worth approximately $20,000.

OPP seek small airplane, trailer reported stolen north of Peterborough - image
Police say the trailer and plane were chained to a tree in the Kawartha Park Road area.
Police say the trailer and plane were chained to a tree in the Kawartha Park Road area. Peterborough County OPP

The 2020 homemade trailer is pale yellow with some rust. It has an Ontario licence plate of T7667K on the rear of it. The approximate value of the trailer is $1,500.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information can call Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401, the non-emergency line 888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
Peterborough County OPPSelwyn TownshipPlane theftStolen Planestolen airplaneKawartha Park RoadNordic 2 Ultralight
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices