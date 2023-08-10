OPP seek small airplane, trailer reported stolen north of Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating the theft of a plane and a trailer used to carry it north of Peterborough earlier this week.

According to Peterborough County OPP, officers on Wednesday received a call from the owner of the plane and trailer advising they had been stolen sometime between 6 p.m. on Aug. 6 and 6 p.m. on Aug. 8.

Police say the Toronto resident was visiting a family home in Selwyn Township and had left the trailer carrying a dismantled plane at a parking area located off Kawartha Park Road, near Highway 28, about 15 kilometres north of Lakefield.

OPP say the plane was chained to the trailer which in turn was locked and chained to a tree.

The owner on Wednesday discovered both were missing and that the tree used to chain the trailer had been knocked down.

The aircraft is described as a white 2000 Nordic 2 Ultralight with black wings. It’s worth approximately $20,000.

The 2020 homemade trailer is pale yellow with some rust. It has an Ontario licence plate of T7667K on the rear of it. The approximate value of the trailer is $1,500.

Anyone with information can call Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401, the non-emergency line 888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers.