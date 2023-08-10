3 people taken to hospital after crash in Scarborough

Send this page to someone via email

A multi-vehicle collision in Scarborough on Thursday morning has sent three people to hospital, officials say.

The crash happened near Steeles Avenue East and McCowan Road just before 8 a.m.

Toronto paramedics said they took three people to a trauma centre with serious injuries. There was no information on their ages but paramedics said all of the people were adults.

Police had said there were reports some occupants were trapped in their vehicle.

Lane closures are in effect on Steeles Avenue.

COLLISION:

Steeles Av East + McCowan Rd

7:54 a.m.

– Multiple vehicles involved

– Unknown injuries

– Reports some occupants are trapped in their vehicle

– Police are on the way

– Expect lane closures on Steeles @TTCnotices#GO1860153

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 10, 2023