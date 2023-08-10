Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

3 people taken to hospital after crash in Scarborough

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 10, 2023 9:11 am
Aerial image of the crash in Scarborough on Aug. 10, 2023. View image in full screen
Aerial image of the crash in Scarborough on Aug. 10, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A multi-vehicle collision in Scarborough on Thursday morning has sent three people to hospital, officials say.

The crash happened near Steeles Avenue East and McCowan Road just before 8 a.m.

Toronto paramedics said they took three people to a trauma centre with serious injuries. There was no information on their ages but paramedics said all of the people were adults.

Police had said there were reports some occupants were trapped in their vehicle.

Lane closures are in effect on Steeles Avenue.

Advertisement
More on Toronto
Toronto PoliceTorontoToronto crashSteeles AvenueMcCowan Roadcrash torontocrash Steeles and McCowan
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices