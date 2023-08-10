Menu

Entertainment

Taylor Swift fans get another chance to score Toronto tickets

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 10, 2023 6:58 am
Toronto fans anxiously wait for news of Taylor Swift tickets
Taylor Swift fans will have another chance Thursday to score prized tickets to see the pop star perform in Toronto next year.

The Nov. 16, 2024 show will go on sale at 11 a.m. ET and the Nov. 21, 2024 date will be up for grabs at 1 p.m. ET.

Ticketmaster is staggering ticket presales for six shows at the Rogers Centre over three days to avoid online technical issues Swift fans may have encountered for past shows.

Buyers must have already registered for and received a “verified fan” sale code in order to get in the virtual queue for the tickets.

The first day of ticket sales on Wednesday was marked by celebration and disappointment, as some fans scored seats for the first two nights of Swift’s stop in Toronto while others were wait-listed.

The only Canadian stop on Swift’s global Eras Tour is expected to draw fans from all over the country and beyond, and give Toronto’s economy a boost next fall.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

