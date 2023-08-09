Calgarians march in support of Camp Morgan in Winnipeg

A crowd of Calgarians marched from Stephen Avenue to City Hallm wearing red clothing in support of Camp Morgan in Winnipeg, on Wednesday evening.

The remains of two Indigenous women, Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myra, are believed to be in the Prairie Green landfill just north of Winnipeg. Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson issued a statement last month saying her government would not support or fund the search of the landfill, citing safety risks.

This decision prompted protests and public outcry, as well as a blockade at the Brady Road landfill south of Winnipeg, which lasted nearly two weeks.

Wab Kinew, leader of the Manitoba NDP, pledged to search the landfills if his party forms government in October.

“We’re not going anywhere, we’re here to get louder and make sure our voices are heard,” said Melissa Robinson, a cousin to Morgan Harris, outside the Manitoba legislature on Aug. 3.

Deborah Gopher, one of the organizers of the march, said Indigenous women deserve to feel safe in their communities, calling the situation in Winnipeg a “national tragedy.” The march was organized to stand in solidarity with those at Camp Morgan, she said.

“Search the landfills,” Gopher told Global News. “We want to matter. We want to be safe. We don’t want to be dumped like trash. We want our cases to be investigated. We want to stop the killings of our people.”

Gopher said a lot of other cities have shown their support for Camp Morgan and landfills all over Canada should be searched for missing and murdered Indigenous people. Hundreds of people gathered in front of Vancouver Art Gallery on Aug. 3 to show solidarity with the families of Harris and Myra.

Supporters from Edmonton brought dozens of red dresses to the Brady Road landfill on Sunday.

The red clothing symbolizes the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women movement, Gopher said.

“Red is the colour spirits see. It calls back our spirits that are lost on the other side to come to us and to go home,” She said. “We want allies to take action … We want all Canadians to take action because it is only then that the systems start to change.”

— With files from Marney Blunt, Global News.