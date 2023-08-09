Motorcyclist dead after collision in Brampton: police

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcyclist is dead after a collision in Brampton, police say.

Peel Regional Police said the collision occurred in the Goreway Drive and Auction Lane area at around 4:44 p.m., on Wednesday.

Police said a vehicle and motorcycle were involved in the collision.

The motorcyclist — a man — was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Police urged motorists to “use alternate routes.”

COLLISION:

– Goreway Dr/Auction Ln #Brampton

– Vehicle and Motorcycle involved

– The motorcyclist is an adult male and has been pronounced on scene

– The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene

– Use alternate routes

– C/R at 4:44 p.m.

– PR23-0257208 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) August 9, 2023