Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Motorcyclist dead after collision in Brampton: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 9, 2023 6:19 pm
Peel Regional Police work the scene around a home in Brampton, Ont., on Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police work the scene around a home in Brampton, Ont., on Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A motorcyclist is dead after a collision in Brampton, police say.

Peel Regional Police said the collision occurred in the Goreway Drive and Auction Lane area at around 4:44 p.m., on Wednesday.

Police said a vehicle and motorcycle were involved in the collision.

The motorcyclist — a man — was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Police urged motorists to “use alternate routes.”

Advertisement
More on Toronto
Collisionpeel regional policePRPBrampton CollisionGoreway DriveBrampton Fatal CollisionFatal Collision BramptonAuction Lane
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices