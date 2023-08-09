Motorcyclist dead after collision in Brampton: police

A motorcyclist is dead after a collision in Brampton, police say.
Peel Regional Police said the collision occurred in the Goreway Drive and Auction Lane area at around 4:44 p.m., on Wednesday.
Police said a vehicle and motorcycle were involved in the collision.
The motorcyclist — a man — was pronounced deceased at the scene.
According to police, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
Police urged motorists to “use alternate routes.”
