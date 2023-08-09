Three pets dead after house goes up in flames

Send this page to someone via email

It was a day gone bad for some pets as the family home went up in flames.

At 8:12 a.m., the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) were called to the scene of a burning bungalow on Harold Piercy Place.

When crews got there, they determined the fire began in the kitchen, and went into the house to fight the flames.

Firefighters said they tamed the blaze by 8:38 a.m.

Authorities said the homeowners weren’t around at the time of the fire, so no human lives are lost. However, a dog and two pet birds were found dead.

Fortunately, one other dog made it safely out of the home.

WFPS said the fire was likely accidental, and reminds residents of a few safety tips to keep them and their loved ones safe from kitchen fires:

Story continues below advertisement

Keep oven mitts, utensils, food packaging, towels, or curtains away from the stovetop.

Stay in the kitchen while cooking and ensure all elements are turned off when you’re finished.

Remember to heat oil slowly. If cooking oil catches fire, but it’s small and manageable, use a kitchen fire extinguisher or cover the top with a metal lid–never use water to put out an oil fire.