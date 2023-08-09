Menu

Canada

Adams Lake wildfires remaining steady in size

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 9, 2023 6:37 pm
Wet weather provides some relief in B.C. wildfire fight
The arrival of cooler, wet weather across most of B.C. is providing a small bit of relief in the province's wildfire fight, but as Aaron McArthur reports, this summer continues to set terrible new records.
The Lower East Adams Lake wildfire hasn’t changed in the past 48 hours.

That’s according to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, which said the area received some rainfall on Tuesday, and that Wednesday’s temperatures are cooler than previous days.

“(The rain), however, has minimal impact on fire fuel conditions in the deeper, dry layers,” the regional district said. “Fires also burn in tree root systems underground.”

Hawaii wildfires: Dramatic drone video shows devastation on Maui

Located around 21 kilometres north of Chase, the fire is sized at 4,823 hectares, the same estimation as Saturday morning, when the blaze’s perimeter was remapped.

The fire was discovered on July 12 and is deemed out of control, along with having a suspected cause of lightning.

Forty-one wildland firefighters are on scene, along with a dozen helicopters in the zone plus 15 pieces of heavy equipment.

The regional district said wildfire crews and heavy equipment are continuing to build a fire guard along the fire’s south flank, and that planned burns are in the works.

The CSRD added that work is also continuing on restoring power to evacuated areas, and that all evacuation alerts and orders remain in place.

Canadian tourists impacted by Maui wildfires

On the opposite side of Adams Lake, the Bush Creek East wildfire also remained steady at 1,789 hectares.

Trending Now

It also has a suspected cause of lightning and is also deemed out of control.

Twenty-nine wildland firefighters are battling the blaze, along with helicopter support and 28 pieces of heavy equipment.

In related news, Environment Canada issued a smoky skies bulletin for the Shuswap due to wildfire smoke.

The national weather agency says the region will be “impacted or are likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24 hours. Localized smoke near active fires may persist over the next 24 hours, although general improvement in the affected regions is expected.”

Saskatchewan experiencing a summer of smoke due to wildfires
BC wildfiresBC InteriorBC Wildfire Servicesouthern interiorShuswapColumbia Shuswap Regional DistrictCSRDSmoky Skies BulletinLower East Adams Lake WildfireBush Creek East wildfire
