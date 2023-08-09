Menu

Crime

Protesters force their way into Senegal embassy in Ottawa, commit ‘a number of offences’: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 9, 2023 1:50 pm
An image of one of 15 suspects Ottawa police are looking to identify. View image in full screen
An image of one of 15 suspects Ottawa police are looking to identify. Handout / Ottawa Police
Police say they’re trying to identify a group of people accused of forcing their way into the Senegal embassy in Ottawa and committing “a number of offences.”

The Ottawa Police Service said Wednesday that it is trying to identify 15 people who were involved in a protest at the embassy on Kent Street on Aug. 1.

Shortly before noon, a group of demonstrators allegedly forced their way inside.

They committed offences that include assault, mischief over $5,000, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, and forcible entry, police said.

Officers are now looking for tips that could help identify 15 suspects, whose photos have been released.

Police said they also want to speak to anyone who was involved or witnessed the incident.

All of the images released by investigators can be found on the Ottawa police website.

