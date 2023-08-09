Protesters force their way into Senegal embassy in Ottawa, commit ‘a number of offences’: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they’re trying to identify a group of people accused of forcing their way into the Senegal embassy in Ottawa and committing “a number of offences.”

The Ottawa Police Service said Wednesday that it is trying to identify 15 people who were involved in a protest at the embassy on Kent Street on Aug. 1.

Shortly before noon, a group of demonstrators allegedly forced their way inside.

They committed offences that include assault, mischief over $5,000, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, and forcible entry, police said.

Officers are now looking for tips that could help identify 15 suspects, whose photos have been released.

Police said they also want to speak to anyone who was involved or witnessed the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

All of the images released by investigators can be found on the Ottawa police website.