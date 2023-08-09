Regina police say 3 people charged following attempted traffic stop

Send this page to someone via email

Three people from Regina were charged by members of the Regina Police Service (RPS) following a traffic stop attempt where the individuals fled.

On Tuesday at 11:20 p.m., police stated that members observed a suspicious vehicle in the area of Pasqua Street and 3rd Avenue. The driver evaded police during the traffic stop attempt but the vehicle was tracked by the RPS aerial support unit (ASU).

“Police used thermal imaging via the high-resolution camera to observe the three occupants exit,” the RPS stated. “Police were also able to observe a bag being thrown onto a roof by one of the occupants, which was later recovered and searched.”

Police said the ASU followed the suspects, who walked through a green space and hid. As a perimeter was set up, a man was located and arrested.

However, the other two suspects refused to come out of hiding and were located by the RPS canine unit.

“The 51-year-old male was bitten by a Police Service Dog and transported to hospital for assessment and treatment of his wounds,” the release read. “A search yielded stolen identity documents, as well as ammunition.”

Rodger King, 51, is charged with resisting arrest, fleeing from a peace officer and failing to comply. Cheyanne Marie Lynn Laferte, 29, is charged with obstructing a peace officer, two counts of identity fraud and failing to comply with a probation order.

The RPS stated that 33-year-old Keith Campbell Schell is also charged with two counts of possession of a firearm, four counts of theft, four counts of possession of property obtained by crime and four counts of identity fraud.

King and Schell will appear on these charges in provincial court on Wednesday at 2 p.m. Laferte was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to make her first appearance on these charges on Sept. 21 at 9:30 a.m.