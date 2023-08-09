Menu

Crime

3 vehicles hit by fire in Stone Road hotel parking lot: Guelph police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted August 9, 2023 11:45 am
Guelph police say three vehicles were set on fire at a Stone Road parking lot on Wednesday, including one fully engulfed in flames. The cause of the blaze is under investigation. The cause of the blaze is under investigation. View image in full screen
Guelph police say three vehicles were set on fire at a Stone Road parking lot on Wednesday, including one fully engulfed in flames. The cause of the blaze is under investigation. The cause of the blaze is under investigation. Guelph police
Guelph police say they’re investigating the cause of a fire that occurred at a hotel parking lot overnight Wednesday.

Emergency crews arrived shortly after 2:30 a.m. at a hotel parking lot on Stone Road.

Police said one vehicle was found fully engulfed in flames and two others were being damaged before the members of the Guelph Fire Department quickly got the blaze under control.

Police continue to investigate and said they’re unsure whether or not the fire was intentional.

A scene has been set up on Stone Road.

