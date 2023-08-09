3 vehicles hit by fire in Stone Road hotel parking lot: Guelph police

See more sharing options

Guelph police say they’re investigating the cause of a fire that occurred at a hotel parking lot overnight Wednesday.

Emergency crews arrived shortly after 2:30 a.m. at a hotel parking lot on Stone Road.

Police said one vehicle was found fully engulfed in flames and two others were being damaged before the members of the Guelph Fire Department quickly got the blaze under control.

Police continue to investigate and said they’re unsure whether or not the fire was intentional.

A scene has been set up on Stone Road.