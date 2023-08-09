West Nile Virus infects six birds in Saskatchewan — but experts say the risk is low

Send this page to someone via email

Every summer insects like to make their presence known.

Mosquitoes start to fill the air around May and begin to hibernate around October, but those months of flying around can carry a risk.

“West Nile Virus — it causes fever, similar symptoms to flu, and it does originate from Africa,” says Sydney Worthy, an entomologist with the City of Saskatoon.

According to the City of Saskatoon’s weekly mosquito count, the number of mosquitos is half that of 2022’s average due to the lack of rain.

That means there’s a very minimal chance of catching West Nile virus.

“This year, it looks like there are not too many compared to previous years, but of course, we will have to look at the data after the summer,” says Loki Snyman of the department of veterinary microbiology at the University of Saskatchewan.

However, that doesn’t mean the risk doesn’t exist.

The majority of people who catch West Nile virus don’t even know that have it. Only about 20 per cent of people will develop a fever, headache, joint pains, and diarrhea.

“We know that Wet Nile Virus can have a wide range. It can be almost virtually asymptomatic, it can be a vague fever-like syndrome that people may or may not even notice. They may take some tylenol and not think twice about it,” says Emily Jenkins of the department of veterinary microbiology at the University of Saskatchewan.

These mosquitoes don’t only go for humans.

“Thus far this year, we have not seen any human cases, but we have reports of six birds that tested positive,” Jenkins says.

According to the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative, an American crow found in Saskatoon in early July was unable to walk or fly and died shortly after being found. Swap samples detected West Nile virus. Roughly one week later, another crow tested positive for the virus after it was found in the City with similar symptoms.

Four other birds tested positive in Outlook, Sask.: three crows and a black-billed Magpie were found dead in late June.

As for prevention, the City of Saskatoon recommends using insect repellent, and reducing time spent outdoors between dusk and dawn.