Canada

Swatting mosquitos with style: Winnipeg’s drone pilot project takes off

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted July 28, 2023 3:35 pm
Winnipeg is launching a pilot project this summer to test the use of a drone for mosquito control operations. View image in full screen
Winnipeg is launching a pilot project this summer to test the use of a drone for mosquito control operations. Mohawk College
Winnipeg is launching a pilot project this summer to test the use of a drone for mosquito control operations.

The city says as part of the pilot project, a drone measuring one meter in diameter and operated by contracted professionals from Manitoba-based ROGA Drone will conduct larviciding at six golf courses throughout the city.

Larviciding is a big component of the insect control program as it prevents the pests from ever reaching the adult, biting stage.

Click to play video: 'Rise in mosquito-borne illnesses'
Rise in mosquito-borne illnesses

The city says the drone has the potential to improve the efficiency of the process in remote and challenging areas; a drone is quieter than a helicopter and can be operated at night.

“The pilot project is an exciting opportunity to test an innovative larviciding method that could improve the efficiency and effectiveness of our mosquito control program,” said David Wade, superintendent of the Insect Control Branch.

“We’re hoping that the drone, in combination with our other efforts, will allow us to larvicide more effectively so that we can minimize the amount of adult nuisance mosquitos.”

The budget for the project is $10,000. It will begin in the coming days at the following golf courses:

  • Kildonan Park Golf Course
  • Crescent Drive Golf Course
  • Windsor Park Golf Course
  • Harbour View Golf Course
  • Rossmere Golf & Country Club
  • Tuxedo Golf Course
