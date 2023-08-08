Some Calgarians’ wallets take a hit as they try to stay fit

Send this page to someone via email

A renovated, expanded and much-anticipated recreation centre in Calgary is facing some backlash as it prepares to reopen.

Vivo For Healthier Generations in northeast Calgary has been undergoing a massive makeover for the past three years.

It has expanded its services and in turn, also hiked its membership fees. A hike, some clients told Global News, that is much too high.

“$225 was posted for the family monthly rate,” Amber Foster said. “I thought that can’t be right.”

They’re right. Vivo is charging $225 for a 30-day or 10-time pass — for two adults and two children under 18 years of age.

Foster said she was shocked by the fee and contacted a family member who uses the facilities at the YMCA.

She said she was told they only pay a $168 monthly fee — for a family of five.

“I think (Vivo is) just missing the bar with pricing a bit,” she pointed out. “I’m not asking for it to be a crazy discount in comparison to these other facilities but we’re talking $50-$60 dollars difference.”

Cynthia Watson, Vivo’s Chief Evolution Officer told Global News the centre is very competitive when it comes to pricing.

Watson added as part of the city’s municipal recreation provider, they did a lot of work to make sure they were meeting the “benchmark” price.

Vivo confirmed the 30-day price was higher than the YMCA, but it also said membership categories vary between all facilities and operators and in some categories its price is actually lower.

It urged users to “compare apples to apples” when it comes to price and programs.

“We’re also anticipating that we’re going to have a lot more to offer when we’re opened,” Watson added.

Some of the new additions to the centre include an expanded pool, “boutique” studios and classes and a “first of its kind” indoor park.

Watson said these all add great value to the centre which has had to deal with additional costs of its own.

“We’ve also, like everyone else, had to deal with these inflationary costs in term of utilities and supplies and we want to be able to support our staff and have good wages as well,” she said.

“We know that affordability is a really big thing, so we’re also doing a lot in terms of fee subsidy and being able to work with partners.”

Foster doesn’t think the new fee structure will work for her family, or many others in the “working class” communities that Vivo serves.

She said in these tough times, it comes down to “dollars and cents” and these fees don’t make sense.

“I think that’s going to hit families in the gut a little bit,” she said.

The facility is expected to be reopened fully in the next several weeks.