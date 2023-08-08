Menu

Canada

Evacuation orders rescinded for Eagle Bluff wildfire near Osoyoos

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 8, 2023 9:01 pm
U.S. hotshot crew deployed to Eagle Bluff wildfire near Osoyoos
WATCH: The Eagle Bluff wildfire burning west of Osoyoos will see additional personnel on the front lines, after a U.S. hotshot crew arrived Saturday to help battle the blaze, which is now listed at just over 7,000 hectares on the north side of the border. Jayden Wasney reports.
Evacuation orders spawned by the two-week-old Eagle Bluff wildfire near Osoyoos, B.C., were rescinded on Tuesday afternoon.

Areas under evacuation orders are now under evacuation alert, while evacuation alerts for the surrounding areas were fully rescinded.

The fire crossed into British Columbia from Washington state on July 29, with evacuation orders quickly issued for hundreds of properties in and around the town of 5,000.

Properties still on evacuation alert include:

  • 2 within town boundaries, south of the Osoyoos Industrial Park
  • 132 properties within the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS)
  • Parts of Electoral Areas A and B, including the Kilpoola and Spotted Lake areas south of Highway 3
The RDOS is also asking residents and visitors to stay out of the backcountry until further notice as crews battle hot spots.

“The Eagle Bluff wildfire is still an active wildfire and work site,” said the RDOS. “For the safety of you and the firefighters, please stay clear.”

Motorists are also advised to drive with caution along Highway 3, and to watch for signs showing reduced speeds.

