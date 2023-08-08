Evacuation orders rescinded for Eagle Bluff wildfire near Osoyoos

Send this page to someone via email

Evacuation orders spawned by the two-week-old Eagle Bluff wildfire near Osoyoos, B.C., were rescinded on Tuesday afternoon.

Areas under evacuation orders are now under evacuation alert, while evacuation alerts for the surrounding areas were fully rescinded.

The fire crossed into British Columbia from Washington state on July 29, with evacuation orders quickly issued for hundreds of properties in and around the town of 5,000.

Properties still on evacuation alert include:

2 within town boundaries, south of the Osoyoos Industrial Park

132 properties within the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS)

Parts of Electoral Areas A and B, including the Kilpoola and Spotted Lake areas south of Highway 3

The RDOS is also asking residents and visitors to stay out of the backcountry until further notice as crews battle hot spots.

“The Eagle Bluff wildfire is still an active wildfire and work site,” said the RDOS. “For the safety of you and the firefighters, please stay clear.”

Motorists are also advised to drive with caution along Highway 3, and to watch for signs showing reduced speeds.