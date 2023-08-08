21-year-old Regina man charged after 2 people struck by vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

A 21-year-old Regina man has been charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm after an investigation determined windshield wipers that weren’t working were a factor in a collision.

Members of the Regina Police Service (RPS) responded to a call on Monday at approximately 9 p.m. of two injured persons struck by a vehicle and lying in the middle of the street at College Avenue and Cornwall Street.

According to a release, an investigation determined a man was driving his vehicle in the rain without windshield wipers functioning and drove through a red light, striking the two crossing pedestrians.

“Police arrived on scene and found two females with significant injuries,” the RPS stated. “The driver of the vehicle had remained on scene. The injured females were transported to hospital by EMS with injuries described as serious but not life-threatening.”

Police stated that the RPS forensic investigation unit and RPS traffic safety unit collision investigators were called to the scene.

Matthew Nimchuk was arrested and charged and will make his first appearance in provincial court on Aug. 8 at 9:30 p.m.