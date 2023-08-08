Man sent to hospital following late-morning stabbing in central Hamilton

See more sharing options

Police say a man was sent to a trauma centre following a late-morning stabbing at a Central Hamilton apartment complex Tuesday.

Investigators say one person is in custody in connection with the matter and that an investigation is ongoing into the altercation, which happened around 11:45 a.m. at 160 Market St. near Hess Street North.

“We located a 19-year-old male with injuries believed to have been caused from a edged weapon,” Hamilton police spokesperson Jackie Penman told Global News.

“The male was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

Late last month, police arrested a man and seized a semi-automatic firearm following a home invasion in the same building around 4 p.m. on July 26.

Upon arrival, officers chased a suspect for some six blocks before arresting the man and seizing a semi-automatic firearm.

Detectives have not revealed any connections with the incidents.