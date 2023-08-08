Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man sent to hospital following late-morning stabbing in central Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 8, 2023 5:03 pm
Hamilton police cruiser on location at 160 Market Street following an alleged home invasion episode July 26, 2023 at an apartment complex. View image in full screen
Hamilton police cruiser on location at 160 Market Street following an alleged home invasion episode July 26, 2023 at an apartment complex. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police say a man was sent to a trauma centre following a late-morning stabbing at a Central Hamilton apartment complex Tuesday.

Investigators say one person is in custody in connection with the matter and that an investigation is ongoing into the altercation, which happened around 11:45 a.m. at 160 Market St. near Hess Street North.

“We located a 19-year-old male with injuries believed to have been caused from a edged weapon,” Hamilton police spokesperson Jackie Penman told Global News.

“The male was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

Late last month, police arrested a man and seized a semi-automatic firearm following a home invasion in the same building around 4 p.m. on July 26.

Upon arrival, officers chased a suspect for some six blocks before arresting the man and seizing a semi-automatic firearm.

Story continues below advertisement

Detectives have not revealed any connections with the incidents.

Click to play video: 'Child grabbed, then escaped at Napanee Fair, police say'
Child grabbed, then escaped at Napanee Fair, police say

 

Related News
HamiltonStabbingHamilton newsHamilton CrimeAltercationcentral hamiltonMarket StreetHess Street Northmarket street stabbing
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices