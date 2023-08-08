Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service opts to provide information on incidents on its website

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is changing the way it does things with the adoption of a new system to keep the public aware of ongoing incidents.

It’s a resource that will replace the emergency service’s reliance on PulsePoint, an app that, since 2019, has looked to provide users with real-time information about emergency service activities within the city. Information would include such things as location data and incident type.

The idea behind the app was to improve bystander CPR response rates. But the WFPS said it has not documented any instance in which a CPR alert was a factor in saving someone’s life.

The city’s new resource will make information available online. In a press release on Aug. 8, the WFPS said the information would be pulled from the departure’s computer-aided dispatch system.

Information will be posted online and updated every five minutes. It will include “details on the incident type, call time, units responding, neighbourhood and Council ward.”

The WFPS added that information will be available to view as the incident is active. It will then be made available in a database online, going back to 2015.