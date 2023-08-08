Menu

Crime

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service opts to provide information on incidents on its website

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted August 8, 2023 5:10 pm
WFPS Badge View image in full screen
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is moving away from its reliance on using PulsePoint and instead looking to provide up-to-date information on ongoing incidents right on its website. Twitter
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is changing the way it does things with the adoption of a new system to keep the public aware of ongoing incidents.

It’s a resource that will replace the emergency service’s reliance on PulsePoint, an app that, since 2019, has looked to provide users with real-time information about emergency service activities within the city. Information would include such things as location data and incident type.

The idea behind the app was to improve bystander CPR response rates. But the WFPS said it has not documented any instance in which a CPR alert was a factor in saving someone’s life.

The city’s new resource will make information available online. In a press release on Aug. 8, the WFPS said the information would be pulled from the departure’s computer-aided dispatch system.

Information will be posted online and updated every five minutes. It will include “details on the incident type, call time, units responding, neighbourhood and Council ward.”

The WFPS added that information will be available to view as the incident is active. It will then be made available in a database online, going back to 2015.

