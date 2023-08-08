Traffic stop leads to drugs, cash being seized: Kelowna RCMP

See more sharing options

A traffic stop last week, Kelowna, B.C., RCMP say, resulted in more than 1,000 individual doses of drugs being seized.

Police say the seizure happened on the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 1, and involved a white pickup truck near the intersection of Highway 33 and Molnar Road.

Two men were arrested, and the seizure included 56.5 grams of suspected cocaine or crack-cocaine, 68.1 grams of methamphetamine, money, and drug-related paraphernalia.

“The number of drugs seized equates to 565 individual doses of cocaine and 681 individual doses of methamphetamine,” Kelowna RCMP said.

Both men were released pending results of testing on the seized drugs, while the money was seized as proceeds of crime.

“This simple traffic stop,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera, “resulted in our officer possibly saving thousands of lives by removing these drugs from our streets.”