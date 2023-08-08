Memorial ceremony Saturday for 14-year-old music lover who died in N.S. floods

Send this page to someone via email

The fourth victim of torrential rain and flooding in Nova Scotia will be remembered in a ceremony this weekend.

A funeral home obituary describes Terri-Lynn Keddy, 14, as a lover of music who spent her free time singing and dancing, as well as helping out in the kitchen with her stepmother and sharing a laugh with her siblings.

A celebration of Terri-Lynn’s life is scheduled for Saturday at a firehall near where she died when floodwaters swept the SUV she was in off the road on July 22.

The death notice says the teen was a recent survivor of a serious illness and had hoped to find a career working with children when she was an adult.

Terri-Lynn Keddy, 14, will be remembered in a memorial service Saturday.

Two vehicles were swept into a flooded hayfield in Brooklyn, N.S., when 250 millimetres of rain fell on parts of Nova Scotia during a storm last month; the other victims were Colton Sisco and Natalie Harnish, both six, and 52-year-old Nicholas Holland.

Terri-Lynn’s body was found last week along the shore in Advocate Harbour, N.S., on the Bay of Fundy, after being carried nearly 100 kilometres by the floodwaters and tides.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2023.