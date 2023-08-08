Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Memorial ceremony Saturday for 14-year-old music lover who died in N.S. floods

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 8, 2023 12:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Body of youth missing in N.S. floods believed to be recovered'
Body of youth missing in N.S. floods believed to be recovered
The search for a missing youth has come to an end following Nova Scotia's devastating flash flooding last month. Police have recovered a body about 100 kilometres away from where the girl went missing ten days ago in rushing flood waters. Skye Bryden-Blom reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The fourth victim of torrential rain and flooding in Nova Scotia will be remembered in a ceremony this weekend.

A funeral home obituary describes Terri-Lynn Keddy, 14, as a lover of music who spent her free time singing and dancing, as well as helping out in the kitchen with her stepmother and sharing a laugh with her siblings.

A celebration of Terri-Lynn’s life is scheduled for Saturday at a firehall near where she died when floodwaters swept the SUV she was in off the road on July 22.

The death notice says the teen was a recent survivor of a serious illness and had hoped to find a career working with children when she was an adult.

Terri-Lynn Keddy, 14, will be remembered in a memorial service Saturday. View image in full screen
Terri-Lynn Keddy, 14, will be remembered in a memorial service Saturday. Abraham Zebian/Facebook

Two vehicles were swept into a flooded hayfield in Brooklyn, N.S., when 250 millimetres of rain fell on parts of Nova Scotia during a storm last month; the other victims were Colton Sisco and Natalie Harnish, both six, and 52-year-old Nicholas Holland.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Terri-Lynn’s body was found last week along the shore in Advocate Harbour, N.S., on the Bay of Fundy, after being carried nearly 100 kilometres by the floodwaters and tides.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2023.

More on Canada
EnvironmentFloodNova Scotia FloodsFloodwatersNS floodsnova scotia flood victimterri-lynn keddy
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices