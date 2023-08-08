Menu

Crime

Toronto police charge man after 2 reports of sexual assault with choking

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 8, 2023 12:42 pm
Shukta Omotola Alaka, 23. View image in full screen
Shukta Omotola Alaka, 23. Toronto police
Toronto police say a 23-year-old man is facing charges after two victims reported being sexually assaulted in the downtown area.

Police said the first incident happened on June 26 at around 1 a.m. in the Ontario and Dundas streets area.

Investigators said the victim was walking in the area when she was approached by a man who tried to engage in conversation with her.

The victim left and continued walking home when she was attacked by the man, police said.

Police say she was then knocked to the ground, dragged into an alleyway and sexually assaulted.

Investigators said the assault was interrupted by a concerned citizen. The suspect then fled.

A month later, on July 23 at around 2:30 a.m., a second sexual assault was reported near Parliament and Dundas streets.

Police said a victim was approached by a man who then followed her into an alleyway and sexually assaulted her.

Investigators have arrested 23-year-old Shukta Omotola Alaka from Toronto.

He is charged with two counts of sexual assault with choking and overcoming resistance to an offence/attempted choking.

Investigators said they believe there may be more victims.

