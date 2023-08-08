NASA to give update on Artemis II moon mission with Canada’s Jeremy Hansen

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s Jeremy Hansen will join three American astronauts set to orbit the moon late next year in a press conference on NASA’s Artemis II moon mission on Tuesday.

The briefing will “provide an update on the preparations and crew training,” according to the Canadian Space Agency.

Hansen will be the first Canadian to visit the moon. NASA’s Orion spacecraft will circle Earth’s orbit then shoot to the moon, where it will do a figure eight around it then come back home.

The mission will take up to 10 days and is seen as a launching pad for the Artemis III mission, slated to be a two-person lunar landing that could happen as early as 2025. The end goal is to go to Mars by the late 2030s.

The Artemis II endeavour will be the first time humans have been on a mission to the moon in more than 50 years. The last mission was in December 1972 as part of NASA’s Apollo program.

So far, 24 men, all Americans, have visited the moon and half of them have walked on it.