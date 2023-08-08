Peterborough health unit reports 17 suspected drug poisonings over long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials in Peterborough, Ont., are extending a drug poisoning alert issued Aug. 1 following a spike in suspected drug poisonings over the Civic Holiday long weekend.

On Tuesday morning, Peterborough Public Health reported 17 suspected drug poisonings within Peterborough city and county.

The health unit says the poisonings are presumed to be linked to a pink substance reported on Aug. 1. Testing found traces of benzos but was negative for fentanyl and xylazine.

“These were responded to by 911 first responders, emergency department staff, and service providers in the community,” the health unit said.

The health unit is extending its alert in the “hope of preventing further harms to the community.”

“Peterborough Public Health is reminding the public that street drugs may be cut or mixed with toxic substances. Beware that using even a small amount of drug can be fatal,” the health unit stated.

Harms portal

The health unit’s regional opioid harms portal reports that from Jan. 1 to June 30, 2023, there were 38 suspected drug-related deaths within the health unit’s jurisdiction, which also includes Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

There were five in June. Data for July is not yet available.

There were 59 suspected fatal drug poisonings for 2022 — approximately one person every seven days.

As of the end of June, there have been 195 emergency department visits for drug poisonings so far in 2023 (July data not included). In 2022, there were 539 emergency department visits at Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

Emergency medical services have responded to 911 calls 147 times since the end of June (July data not available). From June 2022 to June 2023, there were 302 calls for service. Of the calls for service, 61 per cent involved men. Sixty-five per cent of calls involved people between the ages of 25 and 44.

The health unit advises that anyone who uses drugs, or knows someone who does, should take the following precautions:

Don’t use drugs alone — visit the Consumption Treatment Services site at 220 Simcoe St. in Peterborough (open 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily).

Test a small amount of the drug before you use it.

Avoid mixing drugs or sharing drugs.

Avoid using damaged or modified pipes/needles.

If you are alone, call the National Overdose Response Service (NORS) virtual safe consumption at 1-888-668-NORS (6677), or call a friend.

Ensure that emergency services can be contacted in the event of an overdose.

Keep multiple naloxone kits on hand which help reverse the effects of an overdose. You can get a kit at most pharmacies and needle exchange sites. To find out how to access naloxone visit peterboroughpublichealth.ca and search for “opioids” or find the Accessing Naloxone pdf.

Use Peterborough Public Health’s Drug Reporting Tool to anonymously report overdose incidents and harms in the community. Under Canada’s Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act, anyone who seeks medical help for themselves or for someone else who has overdosed will not be charged for possessing or using drugs for personal use.