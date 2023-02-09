Peterborough Public Health issues drug alert after multiple drug poisonings

Send this page to someone via email

Another drug alert has been issued for Peterborough, Ont., following reports of multiple suspected drug poisonings.

Peterborough Public Health issued the alert Thursday after receiving reports of overdoses in the city. The health unit did not provide specific data.

Officials believe a red opioid product with an increased level of toxicity is to blame for the spike in overdoses.

“These reports have prompted Peterborough Public Health to issue a public warning in the hope of preventing further harm to the community,” the health unit stated.

The last drug alert was issued on Jan. 30.

The health unit reports in January 2023, there were 10 residents who died due to a suspected drug poisoning – the data encompasses the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

Evan Brockest, health promoter, says January was the deadliest month on record the health unit has seen in more than 20 years of monitoring the community.

“Our hearts are with the family and friends of these individuals. For those with loved ones who use drugs, Moms Stop the Harm provides support,” the health unit stated.

Moms Stop the Harm is a network of Canadian families impacted by substance use-related harms and deaths.

Overdose data

According to the health unit’s opioid harms portal, 59 people died from suspected drug poisonings in 2022 — approximately one person every seven days. December 2022 had two deaths.

January 2023 saw 33 emergency department visits to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for drug poisonings. In 2022, there were 539 emergency department visits.

As for 911 calls due to drug poisonings, there were 26 calls in January 2023. For all of 2022, there were 357 calls for service. Of the calls, 61 per cent involved men. Sixty-six percent of all calls involved people between the ages of 25 to 44.

Precautions

The health unit says anyone who uses drugs, or knows someone who does, should take the following precautions:

Don’t use drugs alone — visit the Consumption Treatment Services site at 220 Simcoe St. (open 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily).

Test a small amount of the drug before you use it.

Avoid mixing drugs or sharing drugs.

Avoid using damaged or modified pipes/needles.

If you are alone, call the National Overdose Response Service (NORS) virtual safe consumption at 1-888-668-NORS (6677), or call a friend.

Ensure that emergency services can be contacted in the event of an overdose.

Keep a naloxone kit on hand. You can get a kit at most pharmacies and needle-exchange sites. To find out how to access naloxone visit peterboroughpublichealth.ca and search for “opioids” or find its Accessing Naloxone pdf.

Use the health unit’s Drug Reporting Tool to anonymously report overdose incidents and harms in the community. Under Canada’s Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act, anyone who seeks medical help for themselves or for someone else who has overdosed will not be charged for possessing or using drugs for personal use.