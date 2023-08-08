Ottawa’s beleaguered LRT system sees partial reopening after 3 week shutdown

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa’s light-rail transit service has been partially reopened for service after a three-week shutdown.

A smaller fleet of five single-car trains is now in operation between the western-most Tunney’s Pasture station and the University of Ottawa stop just east of downtown.

Ottawa’s public transit providers says full service is expected to resume on Aug. 14 after work to adjust restraining rails on sharp curves and replace wheel hub assemblies is completed.

Service was halted in the middle of rush hour on July 17 after an issue with a train’s assembly was discovered during a routine inspection.

OC Transpo committed to a detailed inspection of every vehicle and originally said the LRT would be back on track by July 31, but it scrapped that plan, saying it needed more time for maintenance work.

A replacement bus service is still running along all LRT stations.