Man assaulted by stranger with knife on ION LRT in Waterloo: police

Waterloo Regional Police say a man was assaulted by a stranger holding a knife on an ION LRT train over the long weekend.

Police say officers were dispatched to Waterloo Public Square at around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday after the incident was reported.

The victim, who was a 31-year-old man, did not report any injuries to police as a result of the attack.

His alleged attacker exited the LRT at Waterloo Public Square Station and was last spotted heading towards the square.

Police describe the suspect as a man, around 30 years old, about five feet five inches tall, and with a slim build. He was last seen wearing an orange long-sleeve shirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information can call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.