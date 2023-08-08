Menu

Crime

Guelph police say man breached court-ordered curfew

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted August 8, 2023 10:17 am
Guelph police say man breached court-ordered curfew - image
Guelph Police Service
Breaking curfew has led to charges for one Guelph man.

Guelph police said they pulled a vehicle over shortly after 1 a.m. on July 23 on Edinburgh Road.

Police allege a passenger inside the vehicle was under a court-ordered curfew.

Following an investigation, authorities said they issued a warrant for the man’s arrest.

Officers then found the man while at an apartment building in the city’s south end on Monday.

Trending Now

He’s been charged with failure to comply with a judicial order and has been held for a bail hearing.

 

