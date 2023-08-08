Guelph police say man breached court-ordered curfew

Breaking curfew has led to charges for one Guelph man.
Guelph police said they pulled a vehicle over shortly after 1 a.m. on July 23 on Edinburgh Road.
Police allege a passenger inside the vehicle was under a court-ordered curfew.
Following an investigation, authorities said they issued a warrant for the man’s arrest.
Officers then found the man while at an apartment building in the city’s south end on Monday.
Trending Now
He’s been charged with failure to comply with a judicial order and has been held for a bail hearing.
More on Crime
Comments