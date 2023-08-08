Guelph police say man breached court-ordered curfew

See more sharing options

Breaking curfew has led to charges for one Guelph man.

Guelph police said they pulled a vehicle over shortly after 1 a.m. on July 23 on Edinburgh Road.

Police allege a passenger inside the vehicle was under a court-ordered curfew.

Following an investigation, authorities said they issued a warrant for the man’s arrest.

Officers then found the man while at an apartment building in the city’s south end on Monday.

He’s been charged with failure to comply with a judicial order and has been held for a bail hearing.