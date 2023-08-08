92-year-old man arrested for sexual assault in Toronto

Toronto police say a 92-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault after allegedly calling victims “onto his front porch.”
Police said it happened on June 25 at around 1:30 p.m. in the Dundas and Bloor streets area.
Investigators allege the accused would call victims onto his porch starting a conversation with them.
He would then allegedly expose himself to the victims, police said.
“The accused would also hug the victims and sexually assault them,” police said.
Police said Walter Ross, 92, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of an indecent act, failure to comply with an undertaking and criminal harrasment.
He is scheduled to appear in court in October.
