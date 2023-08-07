Multiple suspicious overnight fires in Toronto and Ajax under investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Multiple suspicious fires that happened in Scarborough and Ajax this weekend are under investigation, police say.

Most of the fires appear to have involved tow trucks.

Toronto Fire Services said they responded to an address on Wayford Crescent — in the Morningside and Sheppard avenues area — at 4:30 a.m. Monday, where there was a fire involving two vehicles.

A burned-out tow truck was seen in the driveway of a home, along with a pickup truck next to it that was also damaged by fire.

Also at 4:30 a.m., Toronto Fire Services said crews responded to a residential high-rise on Bellamy Road North, near Eglinton Avenue East, where two tow trucks were on fire.

Then at 5:15 a.m., fire crews responded to the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Kingston Road for a vehicle fire.

In each of the incidents, the fire didn’t spread and there were no injuries reported.

Toronto police told Global News they are suspicious in nature and being actively investigated, though there is no word on what may have caused the fires.

Police didn’t say if they’re connected.

2 fires early Sunday in Ajax

In Durham Region early Sunday, there were two fires in Ajax, both of which police said are suspicious.

At around 4:25 a.m., officers responded to the area of Harwood Avenue and Chapman Drive for a tow truck fire in a residential driveway, Durham Regional Police said.

Around 35 minutes later, a call came in for multiple businesses on fire at a plaza in the Westney Road South and Bayly Street West area.

“The Ontario Fire Marshal attended and the fires have been deemed suspicious. It is unknown at this time if the two incidents are related,” police said.

No injuries were reported in either of those fires.

It’s yet not confirmed if the blazes may be due to tow truck turf wars, which over the past several years have involved acts of violence breaking out between tow companies.