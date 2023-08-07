Body found in apartment off Whyte Avenue; Edmonton homicide unit investigates

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service’s homicide section has taken over an investigation after a body was found in an Old Strathcona apartment suite Friday night.

At around 8:45 p.m., police were told about “suspicious activity in an apartment suite” near 80 Avenue and 105 Street.

Police found a dead person inside. The person has not yet been identified.

Homicide detectives took over the suspicious death investigation.

View image in full screen Suspicious death off Whyte Avenue on 80 Avenue and 105 Street. Police tape on Aug. 7, 2023. Global News

As of Monday, police tape was still up around the apartment.

An Edmonton police spokesperson said that the scene remains the site of “an active homicide investigation,” and that such probes can often be “resource heavy and typically require forensic analysis of the scene.”

Anyone with information can contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at p3tips.com/250.