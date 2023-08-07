Oshawa, Ont. fight involving mace-like spray prompts police investigation

Police are trying to work out who was behind an attack with a mace-like spray in Oshawa, Ont., earlier in the month.
Durham Regional Police said a fight was reported at an apartment complex near Simcoe Street South and Bruce Street in Oshawa. The fight took place around 2:20 p.m. last Thursday.
When officers got to the building, they found a 30-year-old man who had been injured.
Police said he appeared to have been sprayed with a mace-like substance and had suffered head injuries. He was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Investigators are appealing for evidence, including video footage, that can help them connect the incident to a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Durham police.
