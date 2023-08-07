Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Scarborough crash sends 3 to hospital, 1 with serious injuries

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 7, 2023 7:59 am
The Toronto Police Service emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Service emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Three people were injured in a crash in Scarborough on Sunday night.

Toronto police said two vehicles were involved in a collision around 10:15 p.m. near Brimley Road and Lawrence Avenue East.

One of the two vehicles rolled over, police said.

Toronto paramedics told Global News three people were taken from the scene. A  woman in her 30s was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Now

Two other adults also went to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Roads in the area were closed after the crash and the public was warned to avoid the area.

More on Toronto
Toronto PoliceTPSScarboroughToronto trafficToronto crashToronto CollisionLawrence AvenueBrimley Road
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices