Scarborough crash sends 3 to hospital, 1 with serious injuries

Three people were injured in a crash in Scarborough on Sunday night.

Toronto police said two vehicles were involved in a collision around 10:15 p.m. near Brimley Road and Lawrence Avenue East.

One of the two vehicles rolled over, police said.

Toronto paramedics told Global News three people were taken from the scene. A woman in her 30s was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Two other adults also went to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Roads in the area were closed after the crash and the public was warned to avoid the area.