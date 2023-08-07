Scarborough crash sends 3 to hospital, 1 with serious injuries

Three people were injured in a crash in Scarborough on Sunday night.
Toronto police said two vehicles were involved in a collision around 10:15 p.m. near Brimley Road and Lawrence Avenue East.
One of the two vehicles rolled over, police said.
Toronto paramedics told Global News three people were taken from the scene. A woman in her 30s was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Two other adults also went to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Roads in the area were closed after the crash and the public was warned to avoid the area.
