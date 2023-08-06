Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police investigate after 2 walk into different hospitals with gunshot wounds

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 6, 2023 1:44 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Toronto are searching a crime scene after two people walked into hospitals with gunshot wounds.

Toronto police said one person walked into a hospital just after 5 a.m. with a gunshot wound. A second victim arrived at another hospital an hour later, around 6 a.m. Sunday.

The first victim had non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The second was in serious condition.

In a post on social media, police said it was not clear if the two injuries were related to the same incident.

A spokesperson told Global News on Sunday morning that both victims were still being treated for their injuries and had not been able to speak to police to locate the scene of any shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Bloor-Yonge shooting: Toronto police suspect road rage cause for ‘drive-by’ incident downtown'
Bloor-Yonge shooting: Toronto police suspect road rage cause for ‘drive-by’ incident downtown
CrimeToronto PoliceShootingTPSToronto shootingToronto HospitalToronto shooting victim
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices