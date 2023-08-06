Toronto police investigate after 2 walk into different hospitals with gunshot wounds

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Toronto are searching a crime scene after two people walked into hospitals with gunshot wounds.

Toronto police said one person walked into a hospital just after 5 a.m. with a gunshot wound. A second victim arrived at another hospital an hour later, around 6 a.m. Sunday.

The first victim had non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The second was in serious condition.

In a post on social media, police said it was not clear if the two injuries were related to the same incident.

A spokesperson told Global News on Sunday morning that both victims were still being treated for their injuries and had not been able to speak to police to locate the scene of any shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.

