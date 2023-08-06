Man in life-threatening condition after shooting by Toronto watefront

See more sharing options

A man remains in life-threatening condition on Sunday morning after a shooting along Toronto’s waterfront.

Officers from the Toronto Police Service were called to reports of a shooting just before 9 p.m. Saturday around Lake Shore Boulevard and Bathurst Street.

Police said a man with a gunshot wound was found at the scene and taken to hospital. Paramedics told Global News the victim was a man in his 30s.

In an update Sunday morning, Toronto police said the man was still in life-threatening condition.

Investigators issued a suspect description, saying they were looking for a man aged 20- to 35-years-old and standing between five-feet, eight-inches and six-feet tall.

The suspect has a medium build and wore a black t-shirt and black pants, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Toronto police.