Man in life-threatening condition after shooting by Toronto watefront

A man remains in life-threatening condition on Sunday morning after a shooting along Toronto’s waterfront.
Officers from the Toronto Police Service were called to reports of a shooting just before 9 p.m. Saturday around Lake Shore Boulevard and Bathurst Street.
Police said a man with a gunshot wound was found at the scene and taken to hospital. Paramedics told Global News the victim was a man in his 30s.
In an update Sunday morning, Toronto police said the man was still in life-threatening condition.
Investigators issued a suspect description, saying they were looking for a man aged 20- to 35-years-old and standing between five-feet, eight-inches and six-feet tall.
The suspect has a medium build and wore a black t-shirt and black pants, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Toronto police.
