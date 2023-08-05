Have you seen this 6-feet-long lizard in Calgary?

A Calgary woman is appealing to the public to help find her six-feet-long black-footed monitor lizard Lucius.

Alison Johnson said she let Lucius out into her backyard on Friday before leaving her home and found out he was missing when she got back in the evening. She looked all over for the lizard but couldn’t find the large reptile anywhere.

“There were no holes in the fence, so he must have climbed,” she told Global News.

Lucius has been a household staple for Johnson for over eight years. She found him in her home after her ex-girlfriend brought the lizard home one day. Then he just became part of the family, Johnson said.

“He runs the house because it’s really hard to make an enclosure big enough for him,” she said. “My nephew calls him ‘Auntie’s dinosaur’ and he just wanders around (the house). I think people think it’s strange sometimes when they come over but most people relax after a while because he often doesn’t do anything.”

Johnson said it isn’t unusual for Lucius to be in the backyard, but he is usually in a harness when she is not home. She said she filed reports with the Calgary Police Service and Alberta Fish and Wildlife.

She said she also called vets and animal rescues in Calgary in case someone found him.

“I immediately started looking everywhere. I’ve walked the alleys all over the place, but he really could be anywhere,” she said.

“Please help me find him. … I would not think it would be this hard to find a six-foot lizard but it is.

“I’m terrified for him. I’m terrified he’ll find someone who is scared of him and will hurt him because they’re scared of him because he’s so big. … I just hope he doesn’t come across anyone that hurts him.”

Mike Sheppard, owner of Cobbs Adventure Park and Cobb’s Exotic Animal Rescue Foundation, said Lucius is most likely hiding in a tree or a bush somewhere because black-footed monitor lizards are not social animals.

He said there isn’t a public safety concern about this missing lizard.

“It’ll startle people more than anything,” he told Global News. “It’s someone’s pet, so I’m guessing it’s just as friendly, if not friendlier, than a lost dog or cat.”