Paramedics take 9 to hospital after incident in Toronto park

Police and paramedics responded to a chaotic scene in Earslcourt on Saturday morning.

Toronto police said in a tweet after 10 a.m. that officers were called to Earlscourt Park, at St. Clair Avenue West and Caledonia Road, for reports of a fight and a person with a knife.

In an update, police told Global News a festival was being held in the park. Officers believe a counterprotest also took place at the same time and the two opposing groups got into a fight.

Police initially said tents in the park may have been on fire based on information from the first call they received. A spokesperson, however, said that did not appear to be the case.

Toronto paramedics said they were assessing a number of people.

In another update just before 12 p.m., police said nine people had been taken to hospital. Eight had non-life-threatening injuries and one person had serious injuries after being stabbed.

Images from the scene showed tents were destroyed during the incident.