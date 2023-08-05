Menu

Paramedics take 9 to hospital after incident in Toronto park

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 5, 2023 12:09 pm
Police on the scene of an incident in Earlscourt Park. View image in full screen
Police on the scene of an incident in Earlscourt Park. Max Trotta / Global News
Police and paramedics responded to a chaotic scene in Earslcourt on Saturday morning.

Toronto police said in a tweet after 10 a.m. that officers were called to Earlscourt Park, at St. Clair Avenue West and Caledonia Road, for reports of a fight and a person with a knife.

In an update, police told Global News a festival was being held in the park. Officers believe a counterprotest also took place at the same time and the two opposing groups got into a fight.

Police initially said tents in the park may have been on fire based on information from the first call they received. A spokesperson, however, said that did not appear to be the case.

Toronto paramedics said they were assessing a number of people.

In another update just before 12 p.m., police said nine people had been taken to hospital. Eight had non-life-threatening injuries and one person had serious injuries after being stabbed.

Trending Now
Images from the scene showed tents were destroyed during the incident.

Tents were damaged during the incident, police sai. View image in full screen
Tents were damaged during the incident, police sai. Max Trotta / Global News
