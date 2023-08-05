Menu

Crime

Toronto hit-and-run injures man in his 60s, police are investigating

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 5, 2023 12:52 pm
The rear of a Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The rear of a Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
A man in his 60s was rushed to hospital on Friday evening after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto.

Police reported a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle in the area of Kingston Road and Kalmar Avenue before 10 p.m. on Friday.

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and taken to hospital, officers said. The driver allegedly fled the scene.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a man in his 60s to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Roads in the area were closed on Friday night. Police continue to appeal for information from witnesses.

