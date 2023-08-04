Menu

Video link
Headline link
Feel-Good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 4, 2023 7:30 pm
Playland's iconic wooden roller coaster turns 65 this year. View image in full screen
Playland's iconic wooden roller coaster turns 65 this year. Global News
Each week at Global BC we highlight our stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.

Here are the five stories we want to share:

Playland’s iconic ‘clickety-clack’ wooden roller coaster turns 65

One of Vancouver’s most iconic attractions is celebrating a significant milestone.

Playland’s venerable wooden rollercoaster turns 65 this year — fresh off a $2-million refurbishment.

“They do not make them like this any more,” Vancouver City Coun. Sarah Kirby-Yung said as she proclaimed Wednesday Playland Wooden Coaster Day.

“To have the wooden roller coaster, the clickety-clack and the sound as it goes up that first hill and then it’s propelled entirely by gravity after that — it’s just an experience you cannot have anywhere else, and I don’t think it’s an understatement to say we have one of the best experiences in the world.”

Click to play video: 'PNE’s Wooden Rollercoaster celebrates 65 years of ups and downs'
PNE’s Wooden Rollercoaster celebrates 65 years of ups and downs

Armstrong, B.C. woman $500,000 richer with lotto win

An Armstrong woman is still reeling in the wake of a life-changing win.

Beverley Magill recently learned she’d become $500,000 richer after splitting a Maxmillions prize with another ticket purchased in Ontario from the July 25 draw.

World’s oldest swimming jellyfish found in B.C.’s Burgess Shale

Scientists at the Royal Ontario Museum say they have found the oldest swimming jellyfish in the world, encased in rock for over 505 million years, in a study released Wednesday by The Royal Society Publishing.

The researchers who discovered this feat of time travel have dubbed it the Burgess Shale jellyfish, or Burgessomedusa phasmiformis, for the region in B.C.’s Yoho National Park where it was found. The Burgess Shale is an important fossil deposit because of its remarkable ability to preserve soft-tissue, which allowed these jellyfish to survive through epochs.

Click to play video: 'This Is BC: Moon jellyfish bloom creates beautiful images'
This Is BC: Moon jellyfish bloom creates beautiful images

Historic Vancouver schoolhouse, slated for demolition, finds new lease on life

A beloved former schoolhouse slated for demolition has been saved from its fate, finding a new lease on life with the Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation) in North Vancouver.

Known affectionately as the “Little Yellow Schoolhouse,” the structure is 111 years old and has been a feature of Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood the same amount of time.

It was going to be knocked down to make room for the new Henry Hudson Elementary School, but the Squamish Nation, working with the Vancouver School Board and Renewal Home Development, opted to repurpose it as an early childhood education centre on the North Shore.

Click to play video: 'Historic Vancouver schoolhouse finds new lease on life in Squamish'
Historic Vancouver schoolhouse finds new lease on life in Squamish

Indigenous comedy troupe The Deadly Aunties have humour in their DNA

Stephanie Pangowish has a thing for starting Indigenous comedy troupes.

Years ago she co-founded Toronto’s Manifest Destiny’s Child and last year — along with Sherry McKay and Shy Sapp — she founded The Deadly Aunties; an all Indigenous, all-female, travelling comedy troupe who are in the midst of their first tour.

The trio has been on the road since mid-July, heading west from Constance Lake, Ont. and wrapping up in Vancouver on Aug. 27.

More on World
good newsFeel-good FridayGood news storiesBC good newsGood news stories BCBC good news this weekPositive News
